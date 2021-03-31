A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo-vehicle crash into a tree near a Poway intersection, authorities said.

The wreck was reported about 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Pomerado Road and Twin Peaks Road, said San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. David Toner.

Investigators determined a 2010 Honda Civic coupe was heading eastbound on Camino Del Norte when its driver allowed the vehicle to veer to the right off the roadway and collide with a tree near Pomerado Road, Toner said.

The vehicle’s driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.
