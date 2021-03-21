First responders render aid to the injured driver. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a driver lost control while exiting the freeway in University City Sunday and crashed through a fence.

The California Highway Patrol, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego police responded to reports of the incident around 9:10 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

A Scion was seen attempting to take the Genesee Avenue exit, but it went up a steep embankment on the right shoulder instead.

The car went airborne, OnScene.TV reported, and went through a fence before landing on its roof.

Firefighters had to be called in to extricate the male driver, who suffered major injuries and was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

They also aided a female passenger and sent her to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Officers shut down the ramp for approximately 45 minutes during the rescue.