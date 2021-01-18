Small Vegetation Fire Knocked Down Quickly in Bonsall

Share This Article:

Firefighters extinguished a small blaze that started in a field off U.S. Highway 395 and Dulin Road in Bonsall Monday.

The fire, which burned a 20-foot area, was reported at 5:35 p.m., Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said.

A crew stopped the fire “a few minutes after the dispatch,” LoCoco said.

No structures were threatened and there were no injuries, according to LoCoco.

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire, LoCoco said.

— City News Service

