Arson Suspected as Early-Morning Fire Destroys Room at Mission Bay Drive Hotel

A fire started in a room on the third floor of a Mission Bay Drive hotel early Sunday, forcing firefighters to evacuate guests as they battled the flames.

Once the 1:20 a.m. fire was put out at the Sure Stay Hotel, the room where it had originated was found to be destroyed, according to OnScene.TV. Several other rooms incurred water and smoke damage.

A guest staying on the second floor directly below the fire said she heard a man and woman arguing. She then heard them leave the room, before the fire started.

The two people that were in the room were not found. Police called in the Metro Arson Strike Team to investigate, as arson is suspected.

– Staff reports

