Motorcyclist Killed on Northbound I-5 Near Las Pulgas Canyon Road

A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. Saturday on I-5 north near Las Pulgas Canyon Road. It was unclear if it involved another vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A blue sedan was seen in the center divider, the CHP said.

A witness told officers the sedan continued on while the motorcycle was down in the road, but admitted to not seeing the crash.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office was on the way to the crash scene at 4:38 p.m., according to the CHP log.

– City News Service

