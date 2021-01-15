Man Shot During Afternoon Street Robbery in Bay Terraces

San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was hospitalized Friday morning with injuries he sustained in a shooting in the Bay Terraces area.

Two men, ages 18 and 19, were walking about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Satinwood Way when a white VW Jetta stopped near them and two suspects got out of the car and demanded their property, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect got property from one of the victims, but the other refused to give up his property and one of the suspects shot him twice, once in his right thigh and the right side of his back, Heims said. It was unclear which man was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

— City News Service

