CHP Reports 1 Dead in Solo Rollover Crash in Bonsall

One person was killed in a solo rollover crash late Wednesday night in the unincorporated Bonsall area near Oceanside, authorities reported Thursday.
Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. to the area of Camino Del Rey and Old River Road, east of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle flipped over and ended up in a ditch, the CHP said.
Both directions of Camino Del Rey at Old River Road were closed until further notice.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.
— City News Service
— City News Service
