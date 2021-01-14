CHP Reports 1 Dead in Solo Rollover Crash in Bonsall

Bonsall crash wreckage
Firefighters examine the wreckage of the vehicle in Bonsall. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One person was killed in a solo rollover crash late Wednesday night in the unincorporated Bonsall area near Oceanside, authorities reported Thursday.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. to the area of Camino Del Rey and Old River Road, east of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle flipped over and ended up in a ditch, the CHP said.

Both directions of Camino Del Rey at Old River Road were closed until further notice.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

— City News Service

