Paul Castello, 32, ID’d as Homicide Victim Found Slain in Campo

Authorities Friday publicly identified a Campo man found slain in a remote area a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico line.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found the body of 32-year-old Paul Castello near the intersection of Shockey Truck Trail and state Route 94 in Campo shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

An autopsy determined that the manner of Castello’s death was homicide.

“The preliminary cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons,” Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

No suspects in the case have been identified, Seiver said.

— City News Service

