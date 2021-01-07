CBP Agents Find Man’s Body Near Road in Campo

Share This Article:

An investigation was underway Thursday morning into the discovery of a man’s body in Campo.

U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents found the body about 8 a.m. Wednesday near Shockey Truck Trail and state Route 94, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and sheriff’s homicide detectives began an investigation based on the man’s injuries, the department said.

The name of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

— City News Service

