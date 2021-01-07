Police Block Off Stretch of Torrey Pines Road After Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash near La Jolla Shores Beach.

The traffic fatality in the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road took place about 1:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The 2019 Honda Sport bike, headed north, crashed into a center-divider wall. The impact hurled the rider onto the other side of the street, where he was struck by a southbound 2014 Acura SUV, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, said another officer, Scott Lockwood.

**SIG ALERT** Torrey Pines Road is closed in both direction, between La Jolla Village Dr & La Jolla Parkway due to a traffic collision. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/owKo5WSzL2 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 7, 2021

Police blocked off a stretch of the road in the area to allow investigators to gather evidence.

— City News Service

Updated 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021

