Protester Shot and Killed Inside U.S. Capitol Was From San Diego

The woman shot and killed as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday was identified by KUSI News as Ashli Babbitt of San Diego.

The station reported Babbitt spent 14 years in the Air Force, served four tours, and was a high-level security official throughout her tenure.

Babbitt was taken to a nearby Washington, D.C. hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Her husband told KUSI News she was a strong supporter of President Trump and a great patriot to all who knew her.

— Staff reports

