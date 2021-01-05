Suspect in Series of Sexual Batteries Nabbed at Shopping Center in San Marcos

Share This Article:

A man suspected in a series of sexual battery and lewd conduct incidents across San Diego County was arrested Monday evening outside a shopping center in San Marcos.

Deputies received a call about 5 p.m. from a customer at a Walmart located in the 700 block of Center Drive, near Nordahl Road, who recognized a man believed to be the suspect in the sexual battery series, according to Sgt. Albert Carrillo of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller remained on the phone with deputies and led them to the location in the store where the suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, where he was being held on $500,000 bail, Carrillo said.

The suspect’s name was not disclosed pending an on-going investigation by deputies with the San Marcos and Vista sheriff’s stations, as well as the San Diego Police Department.

— City News Service

