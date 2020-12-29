Have You Seen this Suspect Wanted for Touching Women in Vista, San Marcos Stores?

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday circulated surveillance video of a man suspected in three incidents of inappropriately touching women in Vista and San Marcos.

One sexual battery incident took place at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Target store in the 1700 block of University Drive in Vista. Another took place around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Michael’s in the 1800 block of University Drive in Vista.

The third occurred around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Ralphs grocery store in the 300 block of South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos.

In all incidents, the man was seen approaching the victims from behind, grabbing the woman’s shoulders and pressing himself against the victim’s backside. When the startled women would turn to confront him, he claims to have confused them for friends.

Surveillance video shows the man inappropriately touching himself underneath his clothing before and after the assaults.

Do you recognize the man in this video? He is wanted for inappropriately touching women at stores in @cityofvista and @sanmarcoscity. Read news release: https://t.co/LNRBqKySIG. If you have any information, call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. @SDSOVista @SDSOSanMarcos pic.twitter.com/1h3ZVNomid — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 30, 2020

The victims described the suspect as an Asian man between 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing between 140 to 150 pounds. He has a thin build with pale skin and dark straight hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, light colored face mask, red zippered hoodie, gray t-shirt, gym shorts, and running shoes.

The suspect was seen leaving in a silver car.

Anyone recognizing the man in the surveillance photo or video, is urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be found online.

— City News Service

