Police Seek Information as Shooting Victim, 36, Dropped Off at Grossmont Hospital ID’d

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 36-year-old shooting victim who died last week after being dropped off at an eastern San Diego County emergency room by an unidentified person.

Jose Santos Acevedo Torresdey of San Diego was driven to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa in a red Honda sedan shortly before 7 p.m. Dec. 30, according to police. Immediately after medical staff removed Torresdey from the vehicle, his companion drove off, Lt. Greg Runge said.

Torresdey was pronounced dead later that evening.

“It is unknown when or where the victim was shot,” Runge said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

