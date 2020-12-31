Looking for Dark Red Honda: Dropped Off Dying Man at Grossmont Hospital ER

A man was dropped off at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound that proved to be fatal, and police Thursday were investigating the shooting.
Witnesses reported a dark red Honda sedan dropped off a man with a gunshot wound at the hospital, at 5555 Grossmont Center Drive shortly before 7 p.m., said La Mesa Police Department PIO Lt. Greg Runge.
“The man had a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Runge said. “He was pronounced dead.”
The name of the victim was being withheld for investigative reasons, he said.
— City News Service
