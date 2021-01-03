Victim in Nardo Avenue Killing in Solana Beach Identified as Thomas Merriman

Share This Article:

The authorities have identified both the victim and a suspect arrested for allegedly killing him inside a Solana Beach home.

Deputies arrested Jade Sasha Janks, 37, on New Year’s Day at a residence in the 100 block of Nardo Avenue, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

They went to the location to check on the welfare of Thomas Merriman, 64. They found him dead inside the home, Seiver said.

Janks was booked into the Vista Detention Center on one count of murder. She was being held without bail, according to Seiver and jail records.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to contact the SDSD homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

