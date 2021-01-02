Woman, 37, Arrested on Murder Charge After Man Found Dead in Solana Beach

Share This Article:

Deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman this week for allegedly murdering a man inside a Solana Beach home.

They took Jade Sasha Janks into custody on New Year’s Day, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies went to a residence in the 100 block of Nardo Avenue for a welfare check. They found the victim dead.

The department withheld the man’s name pending notification of next of kin, Seiver said.

Janks was booked into the Vista Detention Center on one count of murder and was being held without bail, according to Seiver and jail records.

– City News Service

