Oscar Ivan Hernandez, 30, ID’d as Vista Shooting Victim; Killer Remains Loose

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death early Tuesday in Vista by an assailant who remains at large.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue and came upon the victim, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

Oscar Ivan Hernandez, 30, of Vista, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after arrival, the lieutenant said.

Investigators did not comment on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

