Sheriff’s Department Investigates Fatal Shooting In Vista

A man was shot Tuesday morning in Vista, investigators said.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue in response to an unknown disturbance, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

The deputies found the victim and had him transported a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Seiver said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6630.

–City News Service

