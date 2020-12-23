Pick-Up Truck Crashes into Tree, Traps 44-Year-Old Woman in Bonsall

Share This Article:

A woman was seriously injured when she drove her pick-up truck off the road and struck a tree in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 44-year-old motorist was traveling on Camino Del Rey near West Lilac Road when the crash happened about 2:18 p.m., according to North County Fire Protection District PIO Capt. John Choi.

Her Toyota Tacoma struck a tree and overturned, trapping her inside, Choi said.

Firefighters were able to free her from the wreckage after about 30 minutes, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

— City News Service

