Pick-Up Truck Crashes into Tree, Traps 44-Year-Old Woman in Bonsall

A woman was seriously injured when she drove her pick-up truck off the road and struck a tree in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The 44-year-old motorist was traveling on Camino Del Rey near West Lilac Road when the crash happened about 2:18 p.m., according to North County Fire Protection District PIO Capt. John Choi.
Her Toyota Tacoma struck a tree and overturned, trapping her inside, Choi said.
Firefighters were able to free her from the wreckage after about 30 minutes, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.
— City News Service
