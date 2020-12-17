Police ID Michael Bowden-Fowler, 16 As Victim in Lincoln Park Shooting

Share This Article:

Authorities released the name Thursday of a teen boy fatally shot last weekend in front of a Lincoln Park home.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 10:30 p.m. Saturday found Michael Bowden-Fowler, 16, of San Diego lying on a driveway in the 4900 block of Magnus Way, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No suspects in the case have been identified.

“The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to and during the shooting,” SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

– City News Service

