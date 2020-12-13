Police Investigating Deadly Shooting of 16-Year-Old in Lincoln Park

Share This Article:

A San Diego Police Department investigation is underway Sunday after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Lincoln Park.

Officers were sent to the 4900 block of Magnus Way at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday and found the victim down in a driveway with a single gunshot wound.

They provided aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital, where he later died, according to SDPD.

The victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

