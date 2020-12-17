Gunshot Victim Who Crashed His Car in Rolando Identified as Ray Hudson, 35

Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday identified a victim found fatally shot at the scene of a Rolando traffic accident.

Emergency personnel responding to the collision at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 73rd Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. They found Ray Hudson, 35, of San Diego behind the wheel, mortally wounded from at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to police.

Paramedics took Hudson to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The circumstances of the shooting, including where it occurred, remain unclear.

“As the investigation continues, investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the vehicle collision,” Brown said.

– City News Service

