Investigators Probe Case of Man, 35, Who Died After Crashing Car in Rolando

Police investigated the death of a man Sunday who suffered life-threatening injuries before he crashed his car in Rolando.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. at the intersection of 73rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Lt. Joel Tien said.

Responding officers found a man, 35, behind the wheel while paramedics treated him, Tien said.

Authorities discovered he already was suffering from life-threatening injuries which did not occur in the crash, but may have contributed to it. They did not explain the nature of his injuries.

OnSceneTV reported that he had been shot.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died, Tien said. Authorities withheld his name until they can notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

