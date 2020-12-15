County Says 43-Year-Old Central Jail Inmate Died of Natural Causes

Central jail in downtown San Diego
The central jail in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego Central Jail inmate who collapsed and died two months ago succumbed to natural causes, authorities reported Tuesday.

Anthony Chon, 43, was stricken in a recreation yard at the downtown detention facility on the morning of Oct. 16, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies and jail medical personnel performed CPR on Chon until paramedics arrived and took over the lifesaving efforts, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. An ambulance crew then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The county Medical Examiner’s office has determined that Chon died of a pulmonary embolism, Seiver said.

Chon had been booked into jail on Feb. 27 on suspicion of arson and narcotics offenses, according to Seiver.

— City News Service

County Says 43-Year-Old Central Jail Inmate Died of Natural Causes was last modified: December 15th, 2020 by Elizabeth Ireland

