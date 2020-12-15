Share This Article:

A San Diego Central Jail inmate who collapsed and died two months ago succumbed to natural causes, authorities reported Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Anthony Chon, 43, was stricken in a recreation yard at the downtown detention facility on the morning of Oct. 16, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies and jail medical personnel performed CPR on Chon until paramedics arrived and took over the lifesaving efforts, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. An ambulance crew then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The county Medical Examiner’s office has determined that Chon died of a pulmonary embolism, Seiver said.

Chon had been booked into jail on Feb. 27 on suspicion of arson and narcotics offenses, according to Seiver.

— City News Service

County Says 43-Year-Old Central Jail Inmate Died of Natural Causes was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: