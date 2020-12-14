Teen Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of 68-Year-Old Hiker in Carlsbad

Share This Article:

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman last month on a hiking trail near Buena Vista Lagoon.

The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of Lisa Thorborg at Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad, according to police.

Passers-by found the victim’s body near the 2600 block of Monroe Street late on the morning of Nov. 23, Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Investigators said they believe she had been fatally assaulted within the prior 90 minutes.

Officials have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing, which sent ripples of fear through Carlsbad.

“We understand that the community has been on edge since that tragic day in November when Lisa was found on Hosp Grove Trail,” Jackowski said. “Our unwavering mission has been to find the suspect for Lisa, her family and the community of Carlsbad.”

Detectives do no believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case, according to Jackowski.

— City News Service

