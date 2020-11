Share This Article:

Police Wednesday released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death on a Carlsbad hiking trail earlier this week by an assailant who remains at large.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The body of Lisa Thorborg, 68, of Carlsbad, was discovered by passers-by at 11:23 a.m. Monday on a trail at Hosp Grove Park, near the 2600 block of Monroe Street, according to Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski.

Police say they have narrowed the time of the stabbing to sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.

Though no suspects in the case have been identified, a tipster reported seeing an unidentified man who may have been in the area where Thorborg’s body was discovered around the time of the fatal assault.

Police, who stressed that it remains unknown whether the man is connected to the stabbing, described him as white or Hispanic, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3, with a husky build, tan complexion and dark hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat, and was walking slowly with a slight limp or shuffling gait, Jackowski said.

“We have put all available resources toward solving this case and ensuring our community’s safety,” Jackowski said. “At this time, we need to hold back some details known only to law enforcement, but rest assured we will release more information just as soon as we can.”

Officials urged anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of Hosp Grove Park on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 760-931-2165.

Police have assigned extra patrols to the area and are advising walkers and joggers to exercise extra precautions during outings.

— City News Service



Lisa Thorborg, 68, Was Woman Stabbed to Death at Carlsbad’s Hosp Grove Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: