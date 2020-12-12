Motorist Killed After PT Cruiser Crashes Into Flinn Springs County Park

California Highway Patrol car. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person died Saturday evening when a car went off Olde Highway 80 in El Cajon and rolled down a steep embankment into Flinn Springs County Park.

The crash was reported at 7:47 p.m. at 14787 Olde Highway 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

The park was closed at the time. Someone had to open the gates so that emergency responders could get inside to help the victim, the CHP said.

– City News Service

