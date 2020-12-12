Motorist Killed After PT Cruiser Crashes Into Flinn Springs County Park

At least one person died Saturday evening when a car went off Olde Highway 80 in El Cajon and rolled down a steep embankment into Flinn Springs County Park.
The crash was reported at 7:47 p.m. at 14787 Olde Highway 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses said the vehicle was a Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The park was closed at the time. Someone had to open the gates so that emergency responders could get inside to help the victim, the CHP said.
– City News Service
