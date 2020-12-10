Police Use Video to Identify Suspect With Hatchet Believed to Have Killed Man

Share This Article:

Police arrested a Chula Vista resident Thursday on suspicion of killing another man with a hatchet in a parking lot behind a South Bay bank.

They took Angel Padilla, 37, into custody shortly before noon in the 300 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista, a few blocks from the site of the slaying.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a report of a medical emergency found the victim slumped against a wall at the Bank of America branch office in the 200 block of E Street.

He was surrounded by blood and also bleeding from the head, Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police withheld his name pending family notification.

“Detectives were able to obtain footage from nearby security cameras that captured (images of Padilla) with a hatchet-type weapon near where the victim was found, and officers were able to recognize (him),” Foxx said.

Police disclosed no motive in the case.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident,” Foxx said.

– Staff reports

