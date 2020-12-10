Share This Article:

Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating the death of a man found in a Chula Vista bank parking lot.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

At about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported finding a man down on the ground with blood surrounding him in the parking lot of the Bank America branch on E Street and Third Avenue, Chula Vista Police Lt. Jason Deaner said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man with apparent wounds on his body, Deaner said. The man, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in and will perform an autopsy on the man to determine the cause and manner of death, the lieutenant said.

No further details were immediately available.

— City News Service

Detectives Probe Man’s Suspicious Death in Chula Vista Bank Parking Lot was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: