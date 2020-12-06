Man Shot On Porch at Logan Heights Home

A San Diego police cruiser
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was shot and wounded Sunday while sitting on a porch at a home in Logan Heights, police said.

The shooting happened at 9:36 a.m. when a suspect drove up in a black sedan to the home in the 2240 block of Ocean Boulevard, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect got out of the sedan from the passenger side and fired one shot, hitting the 24-year-old victim in the buttocks, Foster said. The suspect got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, the officer said.

Central Division detectives are handling the investigation.

— City News Service

