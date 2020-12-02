Autopsy Reveals Heart Attack Killed 81-Year-Old Vista Detention Center Inmate

Share This Article:

The death of an 81-year-old inmate at the Vista Detention Center awaiting trial for attempted murder and other charges was caused by a heart attack, the results of an autopsy showed Tuesday.

Nathan Lee Brogan was found by deputies in medical distress in a day room area in a jail housing unit on Oct. 16, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures on Brogan until he was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital, where he later died, Seiver said.

The results of an autopsy revealed Tuesday Brogan died from a heart attack, Seiver said.

Brogan had been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 4 on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons violations and was scheduled to go to court in November, Seiver said.

— City News Service

