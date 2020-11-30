Stabbing Reported at Harborside Park in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

A person was stabbed at Harborside Park Sunday and police were searching for the assailant.

The stabbing took place about 4 p.m. at the park on Oxford Street off Broadway, Chula Vista Police reported.

No suspect description was available. There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim.

The victim was not cooperating with police, the Union-Tribune reported.

— City News Service

