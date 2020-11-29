Person Dies After Jumping Off Coronado Bridge

Share This Article:

A person was killed Sunday morning after jumping off the Coronado Bridge midspan, the California Highway Patrol said.

The person jumped into the San Diego Bay from the bridge at 8:06 a.m., according to a CHP incident log.

The CHP notified the San Diego Harbor Police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office about the fatal jump.

A tow truck was called to the scene and towed away a blue Toyota SUV that was parked on the bridge midspan.

Mental health experts urge anyone who is feeling under stress to reach out — help is a phone call away. If you or someone you know needs to talk, call the Access & Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240. Resources are available online at It’s Up to Us, San Diego.

— City News Service

