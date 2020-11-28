Man Shot in Del Cerro Neighborhood

A 30-year-old man was shot in the Del Cerro neighborhood, police said.
The shooting happened at 5:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not expected to be life threatening, Martinez said.
“The victim was uncooperative and did not provide the police with any suspect description,” the officer said.
A criminal background check of the victim revealed he was a documented gang member, Martinez said.
Detectives from the Special Operations Unit will be handling the investigation.
–City News Service
