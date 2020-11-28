Man Shot in Del Cerro Neighborhood

A San Diego police cruiser
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old man was shot in the Del Cerro neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego  Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not expected to be life threatening, Martinez said.

“The victim was uncooperative and did not provide the police with any suspect description,” the officer said.

A criminal background check of the victim revealed he was a documented gang member, Martinez said.

Detectives from the Special Operations Unit will be handling the investigation.

–City News Service

