Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting at Linda Vista Recreation Center

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot last weekend in an apparently unprovoked attack near the handball courts at the Linda Vista Recreation Center.

Officers responding to reports of shots fire around 11 a.m. Sunday at the recreation center, 7064 Levant St., found San Diego-resident Israel Castro suffering from at least one gunshot to his upper body, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics took Castro to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Brown said.

While officers were at the hospital, a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was brought in by a private vehicle, the lieutenant said. The man told officers he was also at the Linda Vista Recreation Center when he was shot.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a mask and shorts was seen running from the scene and getting into a white four-door vehicle that sped off southbound on Linda Vista Road, Brown said. No detailed description of the suspect was released.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

–City News Service

