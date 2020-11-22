Man Gunned Down, Killed at Linda Vista Recreation Center

Share This Article:

A 27-year-old San Diego man was shot in the head and killed late Sunday morning in Linda Vista. The gunman, who left the scene in a car driven by an accomplice, has not yet been found.

Authorities say the slain man was at the handball courts at the Linda Vista Recreation Center on Levant Drive about 11 a.m. Sunday when the suspect approached him and gunned him down. A witness told OnSceneTV that he heard eight to 10 “pops” and then saw a man with a gun in his hand running toward a car occupied by a driver and passenger.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who is about 5-feet 9-inches or 5-feet- 10 inches tall, and was wearing shorts. He fled the scene in a small, white four-door car that went south on Linda Vista Road.

Police say the recreation center was busy at the time of the shooting, with people playing tennis and others on the handball court where the victim was killed.

We don’t have a lot to go on at this time,” San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said. “There’s people around here that know what happened, and we’d like to hear from them.”

Another man who was injured in the shooting was driven to the hospital, where he told authorities he had been wounded in the incident.

The deceased male has been identified, however his name is not being released at this time. The injured male has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time. He is described as a 30 year-old male resident of San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Updated at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

