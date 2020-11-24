Share This Article:

Charges were filed Tuesday in federal court against three Mexican nationals who allegedly trafficked large quantities of drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel, resulting in the largest single seizure of cash, narcotics, and ammunition in San Diego history.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jesus Burgos Arias, 32, of Chula Vista, and Tijuana residents Juan Alatorre Venegas, 44, and Jose Yee Perez, 54, were arrested Friday in the operation that also yielded the seizure of around $3.5 million in cash, 1,507 pounds of cocaine, 52.8 pounds of fentanyl, about 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and hundreds of body armor vests at a truck yard in Otay Mesa.

The men are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The defendants are currently in custody at the San Diego Central Jail, but will be transferred to federal custody and are expected to make their initial appearances in San Diego federal court this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said, “To eradicate this threat to San Diego and our partners in the Republic of Mexico, we will continue to aggressively attack the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug smuggling, money laundering, and arms smuggling operations — depriving them of their illegal merchandise, their profits, and a safe haven.”

— City News Service

Three Charged in San Diego’s Largest Seizure of Cash, Narcotics, Ammo was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: