Victim in Fatal Shooting Near Sycuan Identified as James Owen, 31

A man remained in custody Saturday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in an unincorporated area near El Cajon.

The authorities identified the victim as James Owen, 31, a resident of the area.

They booked Daniel Christopher Allen, 49, also resident of that area, into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported in the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, northeast of the Sycuan Resort, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Before deputies arrived, someone drove Owen about a mile and a half from the shooting scene, Seiver said.

Deputies stopped the vehicle on Stallion Oaks near Dehesa Road. They found Owen inside suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials did not say if Allen was the driver.

Owen was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

– City News Service

