Fatal Shooting Reported in Rural Neighborhood Near Sycuan Resort

A man was killed in a shooting in an unincorporated area near El Cajon, authorities said Friday.

The shooting was reported in the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, southeast of Dehesa Road and northeast of the Sycuan Resort, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Before deputies arrived, an acquaintance of the victim drove him about a mile and a half away from the shooting scene, Seiver said. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Stallion Oaks Road near Dehesa Road and found the victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

A department helicopter was brought in to assist deputies on the ground in their search for the suspect, and residents in the area were asked to remain in their homes.

“No suspects are believed to be outstanding,” Seiver said in a statement Friday morning. No further details were immediately disclosed.

Authorities shut down Stallion Oaks Road at Dehesa Road until further notice to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020

— City News Service

