Police Arrest 7 Drivers, Impound 7 Vehicles at Late-Night DUI Checkpoint

A DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint conducted by San Diego police in Pacific Beach netted seven arrests and seven vehicles impounded.

The checkpoint took place at 2400 Grand Ave. between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, said SDPD Officer Anthony Obregon.

A total of 1,229 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and officers screened 605 vehicles, Obregon said.

They arrested six motorists suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, he said, and one for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

They also impounded seven vehicles, he said.

The California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint with money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, he said.

– City News Service

