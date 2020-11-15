Six Motorists Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Six motorists were arrested at a Pacific Beach driver’s license and sobriety checkpoint, police said Sunday.
The checkpoint was set up by the San Diego Police Department in the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Anthony Obregon.
Of the 1,346 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 845 were screened, police said.
Six vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint, according to Obregon.
— City News Service
