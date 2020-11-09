Share This Article:

It took emergency crews about 20 minutes Monday to free a tree trimmer who wound up trapped in a palm tree, upside down, about 30 feet above the ground in a San Carlos-area neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The work accident in the 8000 block of Dicenza Lane, south of Mission Gorge Road and west of Golfcrest Drive, was reported about 8:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After firefighters got the victim, a man in his 40s, out of the tree, medics took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital for evaluation of complaints of dizziness and nausea, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

–City News Service

Firefighters Rescue Trimmer Stuck Upside Down in Palm Tree was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: