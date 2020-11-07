Driver Who Lost Control on Interstate 15 Killed After Truck Hits Sedan

A woman died Saturday morning when her sedan skidded, then was hit by a truck on southbound Interstate 15.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident occurred, according to a witness interviewed by OnScene TV, after the driver’s car started to hydroplane on the wet freeway south of Camino del Norte.
Her car turned toward the No. 4 lane, then the driver apparently over-corrected and the car spun across the freeway and was hit on the driver’s side by a truck.
The car then went into the center divider, and a chain reaction crash of other vehicles followed.
The victim died at the scene of the 7:40 a.m. wreck.
The Poway Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the call for aid. The authorities kept three lanes open on the southbound side while the investigation continued.
– Staff reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: