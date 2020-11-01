Two People on Motorcycle Killed in Collision Near Ramona

Share This Article:

Two people riding a motorcycle were killed Sunday in a traffic collision on Littlepage Lane east of Ramona, authorities said.

The motorcycle collided with an off-road side-by-side utility task vehicle at about 2:09 p.m. Sunday, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

The two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene and four people on the off-road vehicle were uninjured, Shoots said.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a motorcycle traffic collision on Littlepage Road and Old Julian Highway in Witch Creek (east of Ramona). Sadly, two patients were CPR status upon arrival and have been pronounced deceased at scene. All units coming available shortly. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 1, 2020

Four Cal Fire engines and two ambulances responded to the scene, Shoots said, along with California Highway Patrol units.

No further information on the incident was available.

— City News Service

