Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Partner in Valley Center

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of his domestic partner, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:40 a.m. Sunday to the 25000 block of Duro Road to investigate a possible shooting at the residence, said Lt. Chad Boudreau. Deputies found Mayra Meraz suffering from a traumatic injury.

Paramedics rushed Meraz to Palomar Hospital, where she died of her injuries, Boudreau said.

The suspect, Anthony Darrell Chaloux, 42, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to jail records.

Chaloux and Maraz were in a domestic relationship and have two children together, the lieutenant said.

Chaloux is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4.

— City News Service

