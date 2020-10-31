Neighbor Dispute Starts with Shot Fired, Ends with Stabbing

Share This Article:

A 50-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds he sustained after opening fire on his 56-year-old neighbor during a dispute in Point Loma Heights.

The older man walked to his neighbor’s home in the 4400 block of Bermuda Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Friday to tell his neighbor his water was flowing into his yard, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The younger man answered the door with what appeared to be a rifle and tried to shoot his neighbor, who ducked and pushed the barrel up so the shot missed, Heims said.

As the armed man bent down and appeared to be trying to load the rifle, the older man pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the gun-wielding neighbor several times because he thought he was going to get shot, according to Heims.

Both men called police and the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was later determined the rifle was a BB gun, Heims said.

No arrests were reported.

–City News Service

