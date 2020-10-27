Coronado High Basketball Coach Pleads Guilty to Sex Charge Involving Student

Share This Article:

A former part-time Coronado High School basketball coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony sex charge involving a 17-year-old female student.

Jordan Tyler Bucklew, 34, remains out of custody on bail and is slated to be sentenced Dec. 22 following his plea to a felony count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

He was charged in February with a felony count of digital penetration and three misdemeanor child molestation counts, which could have had him facing up to three years in state prison if convicted, but those charges were dismissed Tuesday in light of the plea.

The Coronado Police Department received a report on Jan. 31 regarding “an inappropriate relationship” between the part-time coach and a teenage student, and Bucklew was arrested three days later.

According to the original criminal complaint, the incidents took place between December 2019 and January of this year.

When Bucklew was arrested, the Coronado Unified School District issued a statement saying the district “takes such claims very seriously. When the allegations became known, the district followed policy and protocol including cooperation with Coronado Police Department to protect the safety and security of district students and staff.”

A CUSD spokesman confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Bucklew is no longer employed by the school district.

— City News Service

