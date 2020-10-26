Jose Alberto Ortiz IDd As Man Fatally Shot While Driving Through Grant Hill Area

Share This Article:

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 25-year-old man who was fatally shot last week while driving through a Grant Hill-area neighborhood.

Jose Alberto Ortiz of San Diego was headed south in the 300 block of 27th Street when an unidentified assailant shot him shortly after midnight Thursday, according to police.

Ortiz’s sedan veered off the street and crashed to a halt into a parked vehicle near K Street, Lt. Andra Brown said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests in the case have been announced.

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are continuing to locate evidence and any possible witnesses,” Brown said.

— City News Service

