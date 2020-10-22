Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes into Parked Vehicles in Grant Hill Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A driver was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday after being found shot in his car, which crashed into a parked vehicle near a Grant Hill intersection, police said.

Dispatchers received reports of a crash shortly after midnight near the intersection of 27th and K streets, south of state Route 94, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said. Officers arrived to find that a sedan had crashed into a parked vehicle, Brown said.

“Upon contacting the driver, (the officers) saw that he had sustained trauma that was not consistent with a traffic collision,” the lieutenant said.

The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Brown said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined the gunfire happened while the victim was driving southbound in the 300 block of 27th Street. He continued traveling southbound until his car collided with the vehicle parked in the 200 block of 27th Street, Brown said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service

